Annville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will hold a veterans resource fair and in-person benefits discussion called “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” on Wednesday, Sept. 27 during the Bloomsburg Fair at 620 W 3rd St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 (behind the Education Building and Stuart Tank display).

The resource fair will go from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 4-5:30 p.m. This is the fourth such event that the DMVA has held across the commonwealth this year.

A featured topic during the panel discussion will be on the new federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The discussion will provide veterans and their advocates with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about eligibility and applying for benefits related to the PACT Act.

“We are excited to celebrate Veterans Appreciation Day at the Bloomsburg Fair by hosting an in-person discussion about programs and services for veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “It’s important to meet veterans in the communities where they live. Our panelists are looking forward to answering their questions and helping them apply for the benefits they earned. This is especially important as many veterans are looking for answers regarding the PACT Act.”

This free informational event is meant for former and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserve components, and their family members, survivors, and caregivers. Attendees do not have to register for this in-person event.

Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general, Veterans Affairs, will provide opening remarks. Jennifer Spitler, DMVA regional program outreach coordinator, will moderate.

Panelists for this event are:

· Bridget Kingston, Columbia County Office of Veterans Affairs

· Chip Gilliland, DMVA Division of Reintegration and Outreach,

· Faith Bigelow, Pennsylvania National Guard Family Programs

· Denise Carey, Scranton Vet Center

· Christine Parsons, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

For more information and to listen to recordings of the previous discussion events, click here: Let's Talk Vet 2 Vet Discussion Events.

Learn more about the DMVA online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera - jobutera@pa.gov

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