Annville, PA - Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) inducted Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Wesley E. Craig, Jr. of Oreland, PA (Montgomery County) into its prestigious Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes citizens for their exceptional service to the department, the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) and Pennsylvania’s veterans.

“The DMVA Hall of Fame is home to a select group of individuals who, like General Craig, have distinguished themselves by serving our communities, commonwealth and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “General Craig has lived a lifetime of public service, both while in uniform leading the Pennsylvania National Guard, and as a civilian serving with organizations that support our department. His exemplary contributions have enhanced the lives of our service members, veterans, and their families. I’m excited to see him receive DMVA’s highest honor.”

Craig served as the adjutant general of Pennsylvania from February 2011 to January 2015. In this cabinet level position, he was the commander of the Pennsylvania National Guard and oversaw state benefits and services for veterans throughout the commonwealth.

As a member of the PNG, Craig has commanded at every level from platoon through Division. He served as the commanding general of the 28th lnfantry Division from 2003 to 2006. Additionally, he served as commander of the 56th lnfantry Brigade, the First Squadron, 104th Armored Cavalry, and held multiple assignments within the 104th Cavalry.

Craig managed a full-time civilian career in the retail industry in Philadelphia during his first 31 years in the PNG.

In retirement, Craig continued to support the U.S. military by serving on the board of directors of the U.S. Army War College Foundation, the board of directors of the Liberty USO, and as the chairman of the PA Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). He has continued his service in ESGR as the Southeast PA area chair and Military Outreach Director since 2020. He is active in the civilian to military outreach efforts of the Armed Services Council of the Union League of Philadelphia.

Craig is a native of Philadelphia and an Honor Graduate from the Temple University Army ROTC program. He is a 1993 Graduate of the U.S. Army War College.

Complete biographies and more information about the DMVA Hall of Fame can be found here. A photo of Craig can be found on DMVA Hall of Fame 2023 | Flickr.

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