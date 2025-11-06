AAA Central Penn Collecting Pet Supplies and Cell Phones to Support Veterans

HARRISBURG, PA (Nov. 3, 2025) – AAA Central Penn, through its AAA Cares community volunteer program, is now partnering with Military Pets Share, a Central Pennsylvania non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for veterans to care for their pets, and Cell Phones for Soldiers, a non-profit organization that provides cost-free communication services and emergency funding to service members and veterans. AAA Central Penn branches are serving as drop-off locations for collection drives for both Military Pets Share and Cell Phones for Soldiers.

There are over 17 million veterans in the United States, and many rely on pets for emotional support. Pets help reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression, yet caring for them can be financially challenging. Military Pets Share supports over 380 pets monthly, easing the burden for local veterans and improving their well-being.

Through November 15, AAA Central Penn branches are collecting wet and dry cat and dog food, pet treats, cat litter and pet toys that will be delivered to Military Pets Share in honor of Veterans Day.

“Many veterans rely on pets for emotional support and AAA Central Penn is proud to help an organization like Military Pets Share that eases the financial cost of caring for them,” said AAA Central Penn President and CEO Jodie Daubert. “By donating pet items to any of our AAA locations, you can help make sure that not only the pets of veterans are taken care of but help make sure that veterans are supported both financially and emotionally.”

Cell Phones for Soldiers turns unused devices into a lifeline for troops and veterans by collecting gently used handheld electronic devices, refurbishing them, and selling them to recycling companies. The proceeds are used to purchase prepaid international calling cards for service members and provide emergency funding to veterans.

AAA Central Penn branches are accepting donated devices in any condition including cell phones, tablets, iPads and mp3 players, as well as device chargers and device accessories in their original packaging, which will be shipped to Cell Phones for Soldiers for refurbishment or recycling. AAA Central Penn is covering shipping costs for the donated devices.

“The Cell Phone for Soldiers program bridges the distance between deployed service members and their families, offering a vital lifeline through free communication,” said Brad Rank, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs division chief, and member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Staying connected with loved ones helps boost morale and ease the challenges of deployment. Additionally, the Military Pets Share program plays a crucial role by providing service members with comfort and companionship at times when emotional support is needed as a result of their challenging service.”

AAA Central Penn is accepting donation drop-offs during operating hours at all seven of its branch locations.

About AAA Cares

AAA Central Penn has a proud tradition of supporting local non-profit organizations that have a positive community impact. AAA Cares promotes volunteerism and rewards staff for time spent serving their community. The initiative is employee-driven, team-spirited and solidly supported by AAA Central Penn leadership. AAA Central Penn also coordinates annual collection drives in all its branches that support these four focus areas: social welfare, hunger, health and animal welfare. Each year, the program collects blankets, school supplies, gently used luggage, pet food and other items that are passed on to local nonprofit organizations in need. Together, AAA shows members and the greater Central Pennsylvania community how much AAA Cares!

About AAA Central Penn

AAA Central Penn provides over 325,000 Pennsylvanians with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through local branches and a mobile member service unit. The organization serves members in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin and Perry counties. AAA Central Penn is one of 32 AAA automotive clubs across North America. Since 1902, AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To become a member, visit AAA.com. For regional AAA news and information, follow AAA Central Penn on Facebook, Instagram and X.

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