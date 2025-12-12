Harrisburg, PA – This year, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials recognized and thanked 1,000 new commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

“Military service cultivates strong leaders, highly capable workers, and dedicated professionals who are committed to serving the people of Pennsylvania,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “I’m honored to stand alongside so many employees who have or are serving both in uniform and in public roles. Together, we operate as one team with a shared mission—to serve the commonwealth with purpose, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.”

Those honored throughout 2025 received a lapel pin featuring our nation’s flag and the commonwealth flag signifying their dual military and state public service. Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States – in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Space Force regardless of component are eligible for program participation and recognition. More than 20,000 state employees have been honored since 2019.

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities. Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently employs approximately 13,000 employees with military service. Eligible veterans are given priority in the referral to job openings and training opportunities, with disabled veterans receiving the highest priority. Interested veterans can also reach out to Veterans’ Employment Representatives at any of the statewide Pennsylvania CareerLink Offices for free job counseling, training referrals, and job placement services.

Learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

https://x.com/padmva.

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