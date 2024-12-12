Harrisburg, PA – This year, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials have recognized and thanked 1,000 new Commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States, as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

“Military experience makes for great leaders, skilled laborers and dedicated employees to work in support of the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I am proud to work side-by-side with so many dual-service employees. Together we are one team with one mission of serving the Commonwealth with vigor and professionalism.”

Those honored received a lapel pin featuring our nation’s flag and the Commonwealth flag signifying their dual military and state public service. Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force regardless of component are eligible for program participation and recognition. More than 19,000 state employees have been honored since 2019.

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities. Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently employs approximately 13,000 employees with military service. Eligible veterans are given priority in the referral to job openings and training opportunities, with disabled veterans receiving the highest priority. Interested veterans can also reach out to Veterans’ Employment Representatives at any of the statewide Pennsylvania CareerLink Offices for free job counseling, training referrals, and job placement services.