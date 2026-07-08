Annville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) encourages veterans in need of assistance with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214), or other military documents, to contact DMVA. By doing so, they can get credit for time served and receive veteran benefits they have earned.

The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a servicemember's retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans' organizations. Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their military service.

“Helping veterans receive the benefits they earned from their service is a top priority for DMVA. That process always starts with having the right paperwork to prove military service,” said Executive Director of Veterans Affairs Keith Graham. “We invite Pennsylvania’s veterans to reach out if they need help. Veterans are even welcome to stop by the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center in Jonestown for walk-in service. Our team of accredited veteran service officers is standing-by, passionate and ready to assist you.”

DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation.

Over the past fiscal year, DMVA has responded to more than 1,300 requests, including 792 phone calls, for assistance with finding military records.



The easiest way to manage military documents and avoid confusion in searching for them is to make sure they are safely filed immediately upon leaving the military.

Anyone needing DMVA assistance to locate their DD-214/215, or other military documentation, can call toll-free 1-800-547-2838, e-mail RA-REQ@pa.gov or stop by the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center, 40 Fisher Ave., Jonestown, PA 17038. The outreach center can also be reached by calling 717-861-8910.

More information about locating military documents can be found by visiting the Records Request Program.



Another way to stay in touch is for veterans, family members and people who work with veterans to sign up for the DMVA’s Veterans Registry by visiting www.register.dmva.pa.gov.