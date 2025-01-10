Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the recipients of $300,000 in Veterans in Agriculture Grants that will help military veterans succeed in farming. Brig. Gen. Mark A. Goodwill, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs director of joint staff joined Redding to make the announcement during Military Appreciation Day at the 109th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Funding for Veterans in Agriculture Grants has seen a 50% increase during the Shapiro Administration. Grants of $200,000 were awarded to PA Veteran Farming Network, a statewide organization, and $100,000 to Community Partnership, Inc., serving Butler County, to provide funding to military veterans to establish or expand farming operations and make them more profitable and sustainable.



“Two percent of Americans feed us, and two percent of Americans protect us,” said Secretary Redding. “The Shapiro Administration is deeply grateful to those who have bravely served our country. We are proud to support these heroes who are ‘Powering Pennsylvania’ with their continued service through agriculture by connecting them with resources for their farms to grow and thrive.”



“Congratulations to the recipients of the Veterans in Agriculture grants for veteran farmers. We thank you for your service to our country and we applaud your commitment to our communities as farmers,” said Brig. Gen. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are grateful to the Department of Agriculture for supporting veterans in agriculture and providing this opportunity for them to grow and develop their farming businesses.”



The Veterans in Agriculture Grant program awards funds to organizations to support ''mini-grant'' programs for the benefit of military veterans entering or expanding farm operations or related businesses as part of its ongoing commitment to agricultural business and workforce development.



This program is made possible through the Agricultural Business Development Center, created through the PA Farm Bill to provide Pennsylvania farms and other agriculture businesses with the resources they need to grow their profits and sustain their operations.



“Thank you to the Shapiro Administration and our state legislature for recognizing the sacrifices our military veterans have made in service to their fellow citizens.” said PA Veteran Farming Network Executive Director Mimi Thomas-Brooker. “The Veteran Ag program has and will make real and lasting impact on grantees' farms. We are so proud and honored to continue this partnership with the Department of Agriculture for a third year.”



The Shapiro Administration supports veteran-farmers through the Homegrown by Heroes program, in collaboration between the Farmer Veteran Coalition, and the PA Preferred ® program. Homegrown by Heroes helps farmer-veterans sell their locally grown products and connects consumers to a tangible way to support veteran-owned farms.



To learn more about PA Farm Bill, and other funding and support for Pennsylvania visit the Department of Agriculture's website.



For the latest Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow PA Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.



Note: Photos and captions from Military Appreciation Day at Farm Show will be available on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Photo Gallery. Photos of the grant announcement are at PAcast.

