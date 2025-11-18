Annville, PA – With the start of a new school semester around the corner, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is providing financial assistance to eligible children of veterans for higher education. The DMVA’s Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged wartime veterans who have service-connected total and permanent disability, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

“These grants can help to alleviate the financial burden families face when their children graduate from high school and go on to higher education,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We encourage eligible families to apply now for the upcoming semester. Your sacrifice has been immense and this is one way for Pennsylvania to show its continued support of your family.”

“With my son in his first year at East Stroudsburg, we are quickly discovering just how expensive college is,” said Jayme Cooper, Army veteran. “With tuition, room, board, books and fees, every last dollar helps. We are beyond grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for extending this support to the children of disabled veterans.”

“A special feature about this grant program is that it can be applied to colleges, trade schools and apprenticeships across the commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “The DMVA wants to see that finances are not a deciding factor on whether to advance your education. It is important to see every military child succeed in life, especially those whose family has sacrificed while in uniform.”

About the Educational Gratuity Program

The Educational Gratuity Program supports both children of honorably discharged wartime veterans with service-connected total and permanent disabilities, and children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. The eligible child must be between the ages of 16 and 23, must have lived within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $4,000 total — $500 across eight terms or semesters — for each qualified child.

To apply, contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs for the county in which you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to the Educational Gratuity Program page on DMVA’s website. You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or

https://x.com/padmva.