Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) is accepting applications for the third cohort of the Commonwealth's Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP), which helps Pennsylvania small businesses build the skills, relationships and experience needed to compete for state contracts. This year's program will focus on construction and design services, with applications due Nov. 9, 2026.

Now entering its third year, the program pairs small, small diverse and veteran-owned businesses with experienced Commonwealth contractors for 12 months of individualized mentoring, technical assistance and business development. Participating businesses will receive targeted guidance on navigating Commonwealth procurement requirements, strengthening business operations and identifying opportunities in construction and design services.

“Behind every small business are people working hard to build something lasting,” said Acting DGS Secretary Sandra Aguilera. “By connecting business owners with experienced contractors, we're helping them strengthen their skills, grow their businesses and pursue new opportunities in construction and design services.”

Established in May 2024 under Governor Josh Shapiro's Executive Order 2023-18, the program is administered by DGS' Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD). Since its launch, 24 Pennsylvania businesses have completed the program across its first two cohorts, including nine graduates recognized in September 2026.

The program provides participating businesses with practical guidance in several areas, including:

Understanding Commonwealth procurement requirements and bidding processes.

Strengthening business operations and management practices.

Building relationships with experienced prime contractors.

Identifying opportunities to compete for prime contracts and subcontracts.

"Construction and design services offer opportunities for small businesses to grow, but competing for these contracts requires specialized knowledge and experience," said Dr. Erica Patterson, DGS Deputy Secretary for Business Inclusion and Supplier Development. "Through the Mentor-Protégé Program, we're connecting businesses with experienced contractors who can help them understand the process, strengthen their capabilities and prepare for future opportunities."

The program is part of the Shapiro-Davis Administration's broader efforts to expand Commonwealth contracting opportunities for Pennsylvania businesses. During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the Commonwealth spent nearly $1.5 billion with small, small diverse and veteran-owned businesses, a 24 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

Eligibility and Application

Applications for the third cohort must be submitted by Nov. 9, 2026.

This year's program will focus on businesses working in construction and design services.

Prospective protégés must hold a qualifying DGS small business or veteran business verification and meet additional program eligibility requirements. Mentors must be active Commonwealth prime contractors in good standing, with at least one contract award of $300,000 or more within the past three years.

Businesses interested in participating can review eligibility requirements and access mentor and protégé applications through the DGS Mentor-Protégé Program website.

Completed applications and program eligibility questions should be directed to ra-gsmentor-protege@pa.gov.

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