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    Many Communities, One Commonwealth

    In celebration of the 250th birthday of our nation and our home, Pennsylvania Art Education Association, Pennsylvania Creative Industries and First Lady Lori Shapiro invited K-12 students across the Commonwealth to submit original artwork that embody the theme “Many Communities: One Commonwealth”

    Many Communities, One Commonwealth PA Student Artwork Collage

    Project Details

    The project was administered by Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Art Education Association (PAEA). Students artists explored their unique voices, reflecting on personal identity, local landmarks, cultural traditions, and community history, responding to a simple, yet powerful prompt: "What makes your hometown, neighborhood, or personal story meaningful?"

    Lehigh Valley-based artist, Matt Halm, constructed the panels, and Moravian University student, Caroline Melillo, designed the final collage of art pieces, beautifully composed in the shape of our Commonwealth. 

    From representations of whitetail deer to historical markers, and from beloved sports teams to iconic imagery of our farmland and cities – the composite work beautifully and whimsically encapsulates Pennsylvania, through the eyes of some of our youngest residents.

    On behalf of First Lady Shapiro and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, many thanks to everyone who contributed to this meaningful statewide collaboration!

    Get a Closer Look

    Visit Pennsylvania Art Educators Association's website to view all of the submitted art pieces by Pennsylvania K-12 students.