In 2023 Pennsylvania remained one of the most active states for professional boxing and mixed martial arts. The Commission regulated 38 professional Boxing events and 37 Mixed Martial Arts events. The Commission also sanctioned 58 Amateur Boxing events, 8 Kickboxing/Muay-Tai events, and 397 Wrestling matches.

With over 300 licensed boxers and over 400 licensed professional and amateur mixed martial artists; the State Athletic Commission remains one of the most active commissions in the country.

The Commission, which is financially self sufficient, uses no General Fund monies. It generated over $691,000 in net revenues in 2023.