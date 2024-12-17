Apply for a License to Compete in or Promote Boxing or Mixed Martial Arts Events in PA

Overview
To compete as a boxer, kickboxer or mixed martial artist in Pennsylvania, you must complete an application, undergo proper medical exams, and obtain a license from the State Athletic Commission (SAC).
Pennsylvania is one of the most active states for professional boxing and mixed martial arts. SAC licenses over 300 boxers and over 450 professional and amateur mixed martial artists.
Applying for Your License
To apply for your license, choose the appropriate packet of forms below and complete them. You can submit your application, required documents, medical exam forms, and payment through the mail or at weigh-in.
Pro Boxer
- Pro Boxer License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro Boxing Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current ABC Federal ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Pro MMA
- Pro MMA License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro MMA Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Pro Kickboxer
- Pro Kickboxer License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Eye Exam Dilated (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Pro Kickboxer Experience form (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
Amateur MMA
- Amateur MMA License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Amateur MMA Experience form* (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter
- Amateur Kickboxing/Muay Thai Fighter License Application (PDF)
- Annual Physical* (PDF)
- Blood test results completed within the past 6 months for HIV, Hepatitis B-Surface Antigen and Hepatitis C.
- Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter Experience form* (PDF) - Required for first event in Pennsylvania
- Amateur Kickboxer/Muay Thai Fighter Contract (PDF)
- Amateur Kickboxing Waiver
- Amateur Muay Thai Waiver
- Current MMA National ID (PDF) card
- Photo copy of Driver's License or state issued ID card.
*Additional medical exams may be required
Manager
- Manager License Application (PDF)
- Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
- Here are the steps to take to complete a Criminal Background check online.
- Go to website https://epatch.pa.gov/home
- Click on “Submit a New Record Check”
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Accept”
- Choose “Individual Request”
- Reason For Request: Choose “Other”
- Input your information into the blank fields
- Input your information into the blank fields on the following page
- Click “Finish”
- Enter in Credit Card information to pay online
Boxing Promoter
- Boxing Promoter Requirements
- Boxing Promoter License Application (PDF)
- Boxing Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
- Driver's License for First time Promoter
*Statement of Policy on Charity Boxing Events (PDF)
MMA Promoter
- MMA Promoter Requirements
- MMA Promoter License Application (PDF)
- MMA Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
- Amateur MMA Contract
- Driver's License for First time Promoter
Wrestling Promoter
- Wrestling Promoter Requirements
- Wrestling Promoter License Application (PDF)
- Wrestling Promoter Bond (PDF)
- Criminal Record check (PDF) - For faster results we recommend completing the online request at: Pennsylvania Access to Criminal History
- Driver's License for First time Promoter