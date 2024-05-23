The .gov means its official.

All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salesperson meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 226 196 275#
2024 Meeting Dates
January 9, 2024
February 22, 2024
April 4, 2024
May 16, 2024
July 9, 2024
September 4, 2024
October 16, 2024
November 21, 2024
2025 Meeting Dates
January 14, 2025
March 5, 2025
April 15, 2025
June 3, 2025
July 22, 2025
September 9, 2025
October 28, 2025
December 16, 2025
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.