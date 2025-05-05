All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 994 279 991#
2025
- March 7
- June 20
- October 31
- December 12
2026
- March 6
- June 12
- September 18
- December 11
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.