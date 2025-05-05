Special Notices
Special Notice Provisional Licenses (PDF)
Special Notice Regarding Home Health Care Services Ordered by Out-Of-State Physicians (PDF)
Information
Board Approved Accrediting Agencies for Audiology Doctoral Degrees and Speech-Language Pathology Master’s Degrees
New Board Regulations and General Revisions to Regulations (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties (PDF)
Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding License Verifications (PDF)
Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
A Consumer Guide to Understanding Speech-Language Pathologists (PDF)