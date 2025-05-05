Professional Members:
Butler, Lisa A. (Chair)
06/29/23 - 06/29/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Speech Language Pathologist Seat
Eisenhart, Courtney Au.D. (Vice Chair)
10/21/25-10/21/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Audiologist Seat
Jacopetti, Theresa
06/04/25 - 06/04/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Speech Language Pathologist Seat
Murphy, Patrick Maxwell, Su.D, M.Ed
06/29/23 - 06/29/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Audiologist Seat
Sataloff, Robert
06/04/25 - 06/04/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Physician Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
2 Speech Language Pathologist
2 Audiologist
1 Physicians
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner