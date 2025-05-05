All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Psychology meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 308 294 524#
2025
- February 10
- April 14
- May 23, Special Meeting 2:00 PM
- June 16
- August 18
- October 20
- December 15
2026
- February 16
- April 13
- June 15
- August 17
- October 19
- December 21
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 6, 2023 (PDF)
- April 3, 2023 (PDF)
- June 12, 2023 (PDF)
- August 7, 2023 (PDF)
- October 2, 2023 (PDF)
- December 18, 2023 (PDF)
- February 5, 2024 (PDF)
- April 8, 2024 (PDF)
- June 3, 2024 (PDF)
- August 5, 2024 (PDF)
- October 7, 2024 (PDF)
- December 2, 2024 (PDF)
- February 10, 2025 (PDF)
- April 14, 2025 (PDF)
- June 16, 2025 (PDF)
- July 18, 2025 (PDF)