Licenses expire 11/30 of every odd-numbered year. The Board emails renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are emailed to the most recent email address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses. (If your license is INACTIVE or EXPIRED, you must submit a reactivation application by logging into your account at www.pals.pa.gov.)

The renewal fee is $300.00.

Continuing Education Requirements – 30 hours of acceptable continuing education, including at least 3 hours in ethics, 1 hour in suicide prevention, and 2 hours in child abuse recognition and reporting, is required for renewal.





Continuing Education Information (PDF)

Board Approved CE Sponsors/Providers (PDF)

APA Approved CE Sponsors