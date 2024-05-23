All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA Hub Building.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Podiatry meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 861 533 549#
Agenda for Current Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- February 28
- April 17
- June 20
- August 21 -CANCELLED
- October 15
- December 16 Meeting starts at 9:00 am
2025 Schedule
- February 19
- April 23
- June 18
- August 20
- October 22
- December 17
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 15, 2023 (PDF)
- April 19, 2023 (PDF)
- June 28, 2023 (PDF)
- August 16, 2023 (PDF)
- October 18, 2023 (PDF)
- December 20, 2023 (PDF)
- February 28, 2024 (PDF)
- April 17, 2024 (PDF)
- June 20, 2024