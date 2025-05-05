Skip to agency navigation
    Podiatry Board Resources and Documents

    Find the Podiatry Board forms and resources you need to apply, renew, or update your license.

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Doctor of Podiatric Medicine

    The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online, login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number.

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    To download a paper application, click on the link below:

    Educational Conference (PDF)

    Volunteer License (PDF)

     


    Continuing Education Information

    Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)

    Continuing Education Requirements (PDF)

    Continuing Education Category 2 Reporting Form (PDF)

    Other

    Auxiliary Personnel (PDF)

    Consent to Prescribe Opioid Medication to a Minor Form (PDF)

    FAQs - Act 125 of 2016 -Prescribing Opioids to Minors (PDF)