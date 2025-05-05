Licenses expire December 31st of every even-numbered year. The board mails renewal notices two to three months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

The renewal fee for the current biennial cycle is $395.00. Proof of completing 50 credit hours of continuing education in programs approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Podiatry is required for renewal. In addition to a currently registered license, a licensee may not continue to practice unless the licensee is in compliance with the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) Requirements(PDF)