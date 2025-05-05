All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Physical Therapy meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 762 638 362#
Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7134 for more information
2025 Schedule
January 16 (CANCELLED)
March 21
May 22
July 31
September 26
November 17
2026 Schedule
January 29
March 26
May 28
July 30
September 24
November 18
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.