License renewal cycle and fees:

Licenses expire December 31 of every even-numbered year. The Board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Separate notices are e-mailed for the Certificate of Authorization and Physical Therapist license, however the Certificate cannot be renewed unless the PT license of the certificate holder is concurrently renewed. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. Therefore, it is very important to notify the Board as soon as possible of any changes. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

Continuing Education required for Certificate renewal (see regulations 40.63, 40.67 and 40.192) NOTE: CE is NOT required for the first renewal of a license/certificate. The CE requirement must be completed in the 24 months preceding the second and subsequent renewals of the license/certificate.

Approved Continuing Education Programs (PDF)