Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Physical Therapist
- Physical Therapist-Direct Access Authorization
- Physical Therapist Assistant
- Physical Therapist Assistant-Indirect Supervision
- Temporary Physical Therapist
- Temporary Physical Therapist Assistant
- Reactivation Expired/Inactive PT, PTA and Direct Access
- Continuing Education Course Approval - Individual
- Continuing Education Course Approval - Sponsor
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
The Continuing Education applications have been moved to an online process at www.pals.pa.gov. To apply for individual continuing education approval, once logged into your account click the "Request" button next to your license. To apply as a sponsor, please log into your account and select the "Request Approval" button at the bottom of your dashboard page to apply.