Physical Therapy Compact
Physical therapists who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
Information
PT Compact Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (PDF)
Changes to Continuing Education Regulations (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
The Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards Human Trafficking Task Force Report
National Human Trafficking Hotline
Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services; Human Trafficking Information and Victim Assistance
50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes
Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)