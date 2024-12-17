All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Pharmacy meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID: 151 213 28#
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7156 for specific location information.
2024 Schedule
February 6, 2024
March 19, 2024
April 30, 2024
June 18, 2024
July 30, 2024
August 27, 2024
October 22, 2024
Physical Meeting Location 10/22/24 Date:
Stark Learning Center
Wilkes University - Nesbitt School of Pharmacy
84 W South Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766
December 10, 2024
2025 Schedule
January 21, 2025
March 18, 2025
April 29, 2025
June 17, 2025
July 29, 2025
August 26, 2025
October 7, 2025
December 2, 2025
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.