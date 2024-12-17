On Thursday June 22, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.
Information
Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents And Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)
Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-map (PDF)
Contact Lens Rule (PDF)
CHIP Provider Enrollment Claim Denial Alert (PDF)
50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes
Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
Health Care Practitioner Photo Identification Badge Requirement (PDF)
Department of Health Notice; Cetirizine ophthalmic solution (Zerviate®) 0.24% (PDF)
Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)
Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (Standing Order DOH-002-2016) (PDF)
Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)
Naloxone Standing Order Prescription Letter for Pharmacists (PDF)
Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF)
American Board of Optometry (ABO) Board Certification (PDF)
DEA Rescheduling Hydrocodone Products (PDF)
Drugs Approved for PA Optometrists - December 2024 (PDF)
PA Guidelines
Guidelines for Safe Administration of Low-Dose Ketamine (PDF)
Treating Pain in Patients with OUD (PDF)
Treatment of Acute and Chronic Pain in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease (PDF)
The Safe Prescribing of Opioids in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (PDF)
Emergency Department Pain Treatment (PDF)
Opioids to Treat Chronic Non-cancer Pain (PDF)
Geriatric Pain Treatment (PDF)
Obstetrics & Gynecology Pain Treatment (PDF)
Use of Addiction Treatment Medications in the Treatment of Pregnant Patients with Opioid Use Disorder (PDF)
Safe Prescribing for Workers' Compensation (PDF)
Pediatric and Adolescent Populations (PDF)