    Announcements from the State Board of Optometry

    Check the latest Optometry Board news, updates, and notices that may affect your license or your practice.

    On Thursday June 22, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.

     

    Information

    Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents And Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)

    Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-map (PDF)

    Contact Lens Rule (PDF)

    50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes

    Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

    Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

    Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

    Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

    Department of Health Notice; Cetirizine ophthalmic solution (Zerviate®) 0.24% (PDF)

    Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

    Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions

    Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)

    Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)

    Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF)

    American Board of Optometry (ABO) Board Certification (PDF) 

    DEA Rescheduling Hydrocodone Products (PDF)

    Drugs Approved for PA Optometrists - August​ 2025 (PDF)

     

    PA Guidelines

    Pennsylvania has taken significant steps to improve prescribing practices for pain and related conditions. You can find guidelines for various medical specialties on the safe and effective use of opioids and other controlled substances from the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force. 

    Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

    Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)