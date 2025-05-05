Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Optometrist
- Additional Practice Location
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online, login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the request button next to your license number.
To download a paper application, click on a link below:
Optometry Continuing Education Provider Application (PDF)
Application for Continuing Education Program Approval (PDF)
Optometrist Request for Continuing Education Approval (PDF)
Volunteer License Application (PDF)
Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)
Additional Documents
Frequently Asked Questions
Graduation from an accredited optometry college and passing scores on Parts, I, II, and III of the National Boards (contact NBEO at #704-332-9565).
We do not have automatic Reciprocity with any other State. However, you can apply for Licensure by Reciprocity by visiting our website and completing the application titled „Application for a License by Reciprocity to Practice Optometry.‟ Follow the instructions on the application. There is a non-refundable fee of $25.00. Also, I refer you to sections §23.21 Reciprocal application, §23.22 Prior testing; experience; reciprocal agreements; §23.23 Financial statements and §23.24 Clinical examination in the Optometry Rules and Regulations for more information.
“G” means authorized to treat glaucoma (in addition to using therapeutic drugs)
“T” means licensed at the therapeutics level of prescription drugs
“P” means licensed at the diagnostics level of drugs
“L” means cannot utilize drugs.
Yes. An optometrist may have either their home or business address on their optometry license. Any additional office requires a branch office license.
Indefinitely. To reactivate, the licensee must have 30 hours of continuing education taken in the two years immediately preceding the reactivation, and liability insurance.
Yes. Please refer to the “FEDERAL FAIRNESS TO CONTACT LENS CONSUMERS ACT – 2004."
Refer to Section 23.86 of the Regulations for Approved Providers / 30 hours are required. 7.5 hour limit for online and correspondence courses.
Optometrists licensed at the glaucoma level must carry $1,000,000 per occurrence and $3,000,000 per annual aggregate. All other licensees must be insured for $200,000 per occurrence and $600,000 per annual aggregate.
Contact DEA directly at #888-393-8231.
To have a Letter of Good Standing sent to another State Board, login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the request button next to your license number.