    Meetings for the State Board of Medicine

    See upcoming and past Medicine Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA Hub Building​. 

     Eaton Conference room on the 1st floor, CoPA Hub Building (2525 N. 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA  17110)  

    Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building.  All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Medicine meeting

     Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 708 672 172#  

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.​

    Agenda for Current Meeting (PDF)

    2025 Schedule

    • January 28
    • March 4
    • April 8
    • May 20
    • July 1
    • August 19
    • September 30
    • November 18
    • December 23

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 

     