Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Announcements from the State Board of Medicine

    Check the latest Medicine Board news, updates, and notices that may affect your license or your practice.

    Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

    Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.

    This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.

    Learn more

    Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-MAP* (PDF)

    Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties

    Auxiliary Personnel Registration (PDF)

    Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

    Verification of Opioid Education for Applications and Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)

     Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

    General Announcements

    Letter of Support for the Issuance of Guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDF)

    Board Adopts USMLE Policy Regarding Maximum Limit of Four Attempts as of January 1, 2021 (PDF)

    Pennsylvania's New Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

    PDMP System Vendor Transition

    Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions

    Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)

    Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)

    Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding Licensure Verifications (PDF)

    X-Ray Equipment Operator Refresher Training Requirement (PDF)

    Medical​ Board Credentials Verification Fact Sheet (PDF)

    Written Agreements Insurance Requirement (PDF)

    Clarification Regarding Professional Liability Insurance for PAC's (PDF)

    Number of Physician Assistants Supervised by Physician (PDF)

    Supervising Physician and Written Agreement Change Form updates

    Phys. Asst - Approval of Federation Credentials Verification Services (PDF)

    Pennsylvania Health Alert Network (PDF)

    CRNP - Death Certificates

    Board Recognition of International Society for Clinical Densitometry (ISCD) (PDF)

    PA Patient Safety Anonymous Reporting (PDF)

    National Transportation Safety Board - Safety Recommendations I-41-1 and -2 (PDF)

    Notice - Act 6 of 2018 Expungement Provisions (PDF)

     50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirements and Processes.

    Safe Opioid Education Curriculum

    Physician Reporting 

    PennDOT's Medically Impaired Reporting Program

     

    Reports

    Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

    Elder Financial Abuse Prevention (PDF)