Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-MAP* (PDF)
Act 6 of 2018 Reporting of Sanctions and Criminal Proceedings, Suspension and Civil Penalties
Auxiliary Personnel Registration (PDF)
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
Verification of Opioid Education for Applications and Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
General Announcements
Letter of Support for the Issuance of Guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDF)
Board Adopts USMLE Policy Regarding Maximum Limit of Four Attempts as of January 1, 2021 (PDF)
Pennsylvania's New Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions
Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)
Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)
Letter to Veteran's Administration Hospitals Regarding Licensure Verifications (PDF)
X-Ray Equipment Operator Refresher Training Requirement (PDF)
Medical Board Credentials Verification Fact Sheet (PDF)
Written Agreements Insurance Requirement (PDF)
Clarification Regarding Professional Liability Insurance for PAC's (PDF)
Number of Physician Assistants Supervised by Physician (PDF)
Supervising Physician and Written Agreement Change Form updates
Phys. Asst - Approval of Federation Credentials Verification Services (PDF)
Pennsylvania Health Alert Network (PDF)
Board Recognition of International Society for Clinical Densitometry (ISCD) (PDF)
PA Patient Safety Anonymous Reporting (PDF)
National Transportation Safety Board - Safety Recommendations I-41-1 and -2 (PDF)
Notice - Act 6 of 2018 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirements and Processes.
Safe Opioid Education Curriculum
Physician Reporting
PennDOT's Medically Impaired Reporting Program
Reports
- 2021 MCare Act (Medicine) (PDF)
- 2021 Medical Annual Report (PDF)
- 2020 MCare Act (Medicine) (PDF)
- 2020 Medical Annual Report (PDF)