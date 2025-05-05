Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Medical Physician and Surgeon

Physician Assistant

Nurse-Midwife



Nurse-Midwife Prescriptive Authority

Respiratory Therapist

Acupuncturist

Physician Acupuncturist

Orthotic Fitter

Prosthetist

Practitioner of Oriental Medicine

Pedorthist



Perfusionist



Orthotist

Athletic Trainer



Genetic Counselor

Behavior Specialist



Physician and Surgeon (MD) - Institutional License

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania Guidelines

Pennsylvania has taken significant steps to improve doctor prescribing practices. The Department of Health and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs convenes the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force. The task force developed and adopted guidelines for 15 medical specialties on the safe and effective use of opioids in the treatment of pain.

Application Guides

Physician Assistant (PAC) Supervising Physician Applications & Guides

Law Act 112 of 1985, Section 13(e.6) indicates all written agreements are considered effective upon submission to the Board.

Proof of submission comes in the form of a payment receipt for the application filing fee, along with a copy of the application itself, which can be downloaded by the licensee upon submission to the Board.

Guides for Submitting Supervising Physician Applications Online

Application Overview to Get Started (PDF)

Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician Assistant (PDF)

Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician and Surgeon (PDF)



Delegate Written Agreement Submission Access (PDF)



Online Written Agreement Change User Guide (PDF)



Downloading a Filed Written Agreement (PDF)

Terminating a Written Agreement Online - Initiated by Physician Assistant (PDF)



Terminating a Written Agreement Online - Initiated by Physician and Surgeon (PDF)

Physician Assistant Written Agreement Review Process (PDF)

Nurse-Midwife (CNM) Applications & Guides

Nurse-Midwife Initial Collaborative Agreement (PDF)

Nurse-Midwife Collaborative Agreement Change Form (PDF)



Terminating a Collaborative Agreement Online (PDF)

Additional Resources & Documents

Volunteer License Application (PDF)

Verification of licensure to another state (PDF)

Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)

Auxiliary Personnel (PDF)

Consent to Prescribe Opioid Medication to a Minor Form (PDF)

FAQs - Act 125 of 2016 - Prescribing Opioids to Minors (PDF)

PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDF)

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.

Reports

2024 Medicine Annual Report (PDF)

Video Guides