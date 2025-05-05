Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Medical Physician and Surgeon
- Physician Assistant
- Nurse-Midwife
- Nurse-Midwife Prescriptive Authority
- Respiratory Therapist
- Acupuncturist
- Physician Acupuncturist
- Orthotic Fitter
- Prosthetist
- Practitioner of Oriental Medicine
- Pedorthist
- Perfusionist
- Orthotist
- Athletic Trainer
- Genetic Counselor
- Behavior Specialist
- Physician and Surgeon (MD) - Institutional License
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Pennsylvania Guidelines
Pennsylvania has taken significant steps to improve doctor prescribing practices. The Department of Health and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs convenes the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force. The task force developed and adopted guidelines for 15 medical specialties on the safe and effective use of opioids in the treatment of pain.
Application Guides
Physician Assistant (PAC) Supervising Physician Applications & Guides
Law Act 112 of 1985, Section 13(e.6) indicates all written agreements are considered effective upon submission to the Board.
Proof of submission comes in the form of a payment receipt for the application filing fee, along with a copy of the application itself, which can be downloaded by the licensee upon submission to the Board.
Guides for Submitting Supervising Physician Applications Online
Application Overview to Get Started (PDF)
Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician Assistant (PDF)
Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician and Surgeon (PDF)
Delegate Written Agreement Submission Access (PDF)
Online Written Agreement Change User Guide (PDF)
Downloading a Filed Written Agreement (PDF)
Terminating a Written Agreement Online - Initiated by Physician Assistant (PDF)
Terminating a Written Agreement Online - Initiated by Physician and Surgeon (PDF)
Physician Assistant Written Agreement Review Process (PDF)
Nurse-Midwife (CNM) Applications & Guides
Nurse-Midwife Initial Collaborative Agreement (PDF)
Nurse-Midwife Collaborative Agreement Change Form (PDF)
Terminating a Collaborative Agreement Online (PDF)
Additional Resources & Documents
Volunteer License Application (PDF)
Verification of licensure to another state (PDF)
Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)
Auxiliary Personnel (PDF)
Consent to Prescribe Opioid Medication to a Minor Form (PDF)
FAQs - Act 125 of 2016 - Prescribing Opioids to Minors (PDF)
PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDF)
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.
Reports
2024 Medicine Annual Report (PDF)
Video Guides
Graduate Medical Training Changing Dates and or Specialty
Changing Dates and/or Specialty Video on PALS
Graduate Medical Training Changing PGY Level
Changing PGY Level Video