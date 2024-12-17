The Professional Licensure Applications below are for individuals who have already passed both the Fundamentals and Principles/Practices examinations for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists and already hold Professional Licensure in another State or Jurisdiction:
- Professional Engineer Licensure Application
- Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveyor Exam Application
- Professional Geologist Licensure Application
Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
Note: Please allow approximately 4 to 6 weeks for initial review of your application.
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Additional Documents & Resources
- Retired-Status FAQ
- Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks
- Request for Changes to an Individual License (PDF)
- Amplified Record - Engineering Intern (PDF)
- Amplified Record - Engineering (PDF)
- Amplified Record - Geology (PDF)
- Amplified Record - Land Surveyors (PDF)
- Amplified Record - Surveyor in Training (PDF)
- Detailed Breakdown of Surveying Experience (PDF)
- PDH Activity Log (PDF)
- Reference Form (PDF)
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.