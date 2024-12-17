Board Member List for the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

Professional Members:
Helmke, Ph.D, PG, Martin F.
4/20/21 - 4/20/27
1st Term
Geologist Seat
Kudlawiec, P.E., Robert P. (President)
6/29/23-6/29/29 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Engineer Seat
Luciani, John J.., PE
4/9/24-4/9/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Engineer Seat
Peterson, Lisa PhD, PE
11/13/2024 - 11/13/2030 USQ For Six Months
1st Term
Engineer Seat
Reeser, P.L.S. Scott
6/5/24-6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Land Surveyor Seat
Snyder, John PE,
6/29/23-6/29/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Engineer Seat
Tracy Jr., P.L.S., G. Windsor (Vice-President)
4/9/24-4/9/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Land Surveyor Seat
Vacant, Professional Geologist Seat Open
Vacant, Professional Engineer Seat Open
Public Members:
Sides, Carol D. (Public Member )
10/1/18 - 10/1/24 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members of the board.
5 Professional Engineers
2 Professional Land Surveyors
2 Professional Geologists
3 Public Members
1 Commissioner