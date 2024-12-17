Skip to agency navigation
    Board Member List for the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

    Professional Members:

    Helmke, Ph.D, PG, Martin F.
    4/20/21 - 4/20/27
    1st Term
    Geologist Seat

    Kudlawiec, P.E., Robert P. (President)
    6/29/23-6/29/29 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Engineer Seat

    Luciani, John J.., PE
    4/9/24-4/9/30 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Engineer Seat

    Peterson, Lisa PhD, PE
    11/13/2024 - 11/13/2030 USQ For Six Months
    1st Term
    Engineer Seat

    Reeser, P.L.S. Scott
    6/5/24-6/8/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Land Surveyor Seat

    Snyder, John PE, 
    6/29/23-6/29/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Engineer Seat

    Tracy Jr., P.L.S., G. Windsor (Vice-President)
    4/9/24-4/9/30 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Land Surveyor Seat

    Vacant, Professional Geologist Seat Open

    Vacant, Professional Engineer Seat Open

     Public Members:

    Sides, Carol D. (Public Member ) 

    10/1/18 - 10/1/24 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Vacant, Position Open
    Vacant, Position Open


    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs


    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members of the board. 

    5 Professional Engineers 
    2 Professional Land Surveyors 
    2 Professional Geologists 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner