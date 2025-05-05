All public sessions will begin at 11:00am unless otherwise noted.

​Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110) - Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Dentistry Meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 105 850 412#

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Board Meeting Agenda (PDF)

2025



January 10



March 14



May 9



July 18



September 19



November 14​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.