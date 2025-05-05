Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Anesthesia Permit-Restricted I

Anesthesia Permit-Restricted II

Anestheisa Permit-Unrestricted

Dental Hygienist

Dental Hygienist Local Anesthesia

Dentist

Expanded Function Dental Assistant

Fictitious Name Registration

Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner

Restricted Faculty License

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Reactivation Applications

The reactivation applications have been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online, login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number.

Additional Resources & Documents

Volunteer (PDF)

Temporary Volunteer License - Dentist Only (PDF)

Dental Radiology Personnel (PDF)

Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)

EFDA Education Program Approval (PDF)