Renewal Information
Licenses expire March 31 of every odd-numbered year. The board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.
If your license is INACTIVE or EXPIRED, you must submit a reactivation application through the online process.
2025 Dentistry Renewal Guide (PDF)
Dentist
Dentist (DS)
Anesthesia Permit - Unrestricted (DA)
Anesthesia Permit - Restricted I (DP)
Anesthesia Permit - Restricted II (DN)
Restricted Faculty (RFD)
Volunteer Dentist (DSV)
Dental Hygienist
Hygienist (DH)
Dental Hygiene Local Anesthesia (DHA)
Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner (PHDH)
Expanded Function Dental Assistant
EFDA - Individual (DF)