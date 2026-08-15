Waynesburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) hosted its first Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign event designed to connect Pennsylvanian’s veterans with mental health and community resources, as well as provide education on safe firearm storage and lethal means safety for items that could be used in a crisis.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

Over 20 organizations also partnered with the initiative, which took place the Center for Criminal Justice and Forensic Investigations (CCJFI), Waynesburg University, 409 N. Morris St., Waynesburg. The partner groups’ support focused on lethal means safety, and veterans’ physical and psychological health; the day saw multiple speakers, workshops and demonstrations.

“The Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign is a vital step forward in DMVA’s mission to protect Pennsylvania service members, veterans and families against suicide,” said Patti Tanner, veterans mental/behavioral health subject matter expert. “With firearms accounting for nearly three-quarters of veteran suicides, embedding mental health and lethal means safety into everyday discussions is not about restricting rights—it is about encouraging proactive safety planning that will serve to protect life when someone is in crisis.”

DMVA Plans to host another Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign event in mid-October occur in Chester County.

The veteran firearm suicide rate has increased 65% since 2001. Data from 2022 found that male veterans over age 35 experienced increased suicide rates, while females aged 18-34 had the highest suicide rates among their peers. The firearm suicide rate among female veterans was 144.4% higher than female non-veterans. For males, it was 69.6% higher, demonstrating a persistent and elevated risk.

Firearms are the most lethal means of suicide, with an 85% fatality rate compared to other methods. Suicide remains the leading cause of gun-related deaths in Pennsylvania, with over 900 suicides annually in the commonwealth.

In 2023, nearly 60% of all gun deaths statewide were firearm suicides, with the number being significantly higher, nearly 80%, in Pennsylvania’s rural counties. This is more than twice that of urban counties, even when population size has been accounted for.

Roughly 45% of veterans own firearms, and approximately one in three of those stores at least one firearm unlocked and loaded.

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

“Veteran self-harm is one of the most pressing social issues facing our commonwealth’s heroes, events like this raise awareness and promote a sense of community,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We owe it to veterans for all they have endured, and still endure, because of the unique challenges they faced in service to our country. DMVA stands with Pennsylvania’s veterans, and is dedicated to getting them the help they require.”

Pennsylvania is taking part in the Veterans Administration (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families. In Pennsylvania, this initiative is led by DMVA, in partnership with sister agencies and departments, several educational institutions and a broad group of not-for-profit and faith-based organizations to develop and implement statewide and regional suicide prevention best practices. The team actively focuses on reducing veteran suicide every day, all year long.

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more. Click here for more information: www.dmva.pa.gov/vetconnect.

To learn more about the DMVA and all of its suicide prevention awareness efforts, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.