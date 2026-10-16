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    Department of General Services to Auction Approximately 230 Vehicles

    Pre-registration is mandatory to participate in the auction. Pre-registration and an in-person preview will run from Saturday, October 17, through Monday, October 19. 

    October 16, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management announced today that approximately 230 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the October Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction begins at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, October 20, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

    Included in this month’s lineup are retired state police vehicles, 4-wheel-drive SUVs, pickups, and utility vehicles from brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep, along with sedans, minivans, and seized vehicles from law enforcement agencies.

    Nearly 100 of the available vehicles are pickup trucks, reflecting October's longstanding association with "Truck Month."

    Pre-registration and in-person preview of vehicles begins on Saturday, October 17 through Monday, October 19 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. each day. Interested bidders must pre-register by 3 P.M. on Monday, October 19. There is no registration on the day of the sale. Cash will not be accepted for registration.

    Buyers must make purchases with cash, or certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Cox Automotive.

    This auction is the fifth of six scheduled for 2026. A tentative schedule of additional 2026 sale dates, along with a full vehicle list, registration instructions, and payment details, is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

     

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    Media Contacts

    Paul Vezzetti

    Communications Director
    Department of General Services Media