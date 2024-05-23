The .gov means its official.

Railroad Photographs

Guide to Photographs at PA State Archives

Most of the photograph collections at the Archives have been thoroughly described in our Online Guide to Photographs at the Pennsylvania State Archives by Linda A. Ries or purchase a printed copy of Guide to Photographs at the Pennsylvania State Archives at ShopPAHeritage.com. If you are looking for photos of a specific person, place or thing (e.g. Cecil Fulton, Jr., Coatesville or the Rockville Bridge) you may first want to try looking up that specific name in the index in the back of the publication.

Popular Series Containing Rail-related Photographs

MG-286, Penn Central Collection

PRR / Secretary / Board of Directors' Inspection Trip Book, 1937. (.1 cu. ft.) {#286m.74}

PRR / Secretary / Motive Power Development on the PRR System, 1831-1924. (.04 cu. ft.) {#286m.134}

PRR / Secretary / Secretary's Correspondence, 1860-1966 (1905-1966). (3 cu. ft.) {#286m.159}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Hollyman Publicity Photographs, ca 1940-1959. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.169}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Library Reference Materials, ca 1834-1963. (10 cu. ft.) {#286m.170}

PRR / Secretary / Library / Publicity Photographs, ca 1830-1960. (6.05 cu. ft.) {#286m.172}

PRR / President / Presidential Correspondence of A.J. Cassatt and James McCrea, ca 1899-1913. (59 cu. ft.) {#286m.40}

PRR / President / Rea / Presidential Correspondence of Samuel Rea, 1913-1925. (92 cu. ft.) {#286m.47}

PRR / President / Atterbury / Presidential Correspondence of W.W. Atterbury, 1925-1935. (43 cu. ft.) {#286m.50}

PRR / President / Clement / Presidential Correspondence of M.W. Clement, 1935-1949. (152 cu. ft.) {#286m.54}

PRR / V.P. of Finance/ Inspection Trip Photograph Albums, 1952. (.5 cu. ft.) {#286m.203}

PRR / V.P. of Law ... /Cayahoga Falls Wreck Case Files, 1940. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.232}

PRR / V.P. Operation / Chief of Motive Power / Steel Freight Car Photograph Book, undated. (.02 cu. ft.) {#286m.355}

PRR / V.P. Operation / Mechanical Engineer / Files of the Mechanical Division of the Assoc. of American RR's, 1933-1948. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.359}

PRR / V.P. of Public Affairs... / Wartime Advertising Scrapbooks, 1942-1945. (1.11 cu. ft.) {#286m.379}

PRR / V.P. of Purchases... / Photographs and Specifications for Employee Uniforms, 1945-1948. (1 cu. ft.) {#286m.383}

PRR / V.P. of Purchases... / Specifications and Proposals for Motive Power Equipment, 1946-1954. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.384}

PRR / V.P. of Special Services / Water Company Files, 1905-1956. (2 cu. ft.) {#286m.403}

Conrail / Public Relations Office/ Historical Image File, ca. 1840-1960, undated. (42 boxes) {#286.1549}

New York Central Railroad / Purchasing Dept. / General Motors Trade Catalogue for GP-30 Locomotive, 1962. (.03 cu. ft.) {#286m.442}

MG-427, Baldwin-Hamilton Company Records

Photographs of Locomotives, [ca. 1909-1949]. (1 box) {#427m.45}

MG-393, Pullman-Standard Car Manufacturing Company of Butler, Pennsylvania Records

Photographs, undated. (3 boxes and 7 folders) {#393m.21}

Transportation section