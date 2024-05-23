The .gov means its official.

Railroad Digitized

Microfilm

MG-2 Business Records Collection

Transportation Accounts, Pennsylvania Canals

Digitized roll 3323: Allegheny Portage Railroad Journals, 1831-1835, 1849-1852 Ledger, March-August 1850



MG-48 Fall Brook Railroad and Coal Company Records

Digitized roll 1145: Moses Van Campen Papers, 1778-1831



Digitized roll 3980: John Magee Census Book



MG-199 Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania Collection

Digitized rolls 2646-2649: Pennsylvania Railroad Company Papers, 1846-1881 (Auction Items)



Digitized rolls 4911-4912: Pennsylvania State Railroad Commission Minute Books, 1908-1913



MG-274 Lehigh Valley Railroad Company Records

Lehigh Valley Railroad Company

Digitized roll 4424: Earnings & Expenses, 1880-1886 (6 of 19 vols.)



Digitized rolls 2979-2983: Engineer's Files (Maintenance of Way), undated, Valuation Prints, Title Maps & Valuation Bureau Records, n.d. (filmed by LVRR)



Digitized roll 4424: Land Development File, 1849-1962 (Box 4 of 7)



Digitized rolls 4422-4423: Minutes, 1850-1901 (4 of 41 vols.)



Subsidiary Companies: Non-Transportation

Digitized roll 4424: Connell Coal Co. Balance Sheets, 1903-1905 (vol. 6)



Digitized rolls 4424-4425: Lehigh Valley Coal Co., History, 1907



Digitized roll 3322: Morris Canal and Bridge Company Records Index to Ledger K, 1844



Digitized rolls 4425-4426: Wyoming Valley Coal Co. Papers, 1878-1917



MG-286 Penn Central Railroad Collection

Pennsylvania Railroad Company

Comptroller Digitized rolls RRV 949-1072: Account Books Cashbooks, Journals and Ledgers, ca. 1828-1950 (finding aid available in folder for PRR Comptroller).



Secretary Digitized rolls RRV 1-85: Minute Books and Indexes of Various Companies, [ca. 1800-1951) (finding aid available, microfilm project PC-2). Includes Index to the Minute Books of the PRR Board of Directors (partial), 1847-1952. (12 digitized rolls, as follows:) 1847-1871 - RRV 54 1871-1897 - RRV 55 1898-1918 - RRV 55-57, and 2 omitted pages on RRV 77 1918-1933 - RRV 57-60 1933-1937 - RRV 5 1937-1941 - RRV 5-6 1941--1944 - RRV 6 1944-1947 - RRV 80-81 1947-1949 - RRV 81 1949-1952 - RRV 81-82 (1952-1959 - no digitized microfilm held for these years) Digitized roll RRV 86-91: Minute Books of PRR Board of Directors (partial) 1847-1891, vols. 1-12.

Index to the Valuable Papers File, [ca. 1850-1967]. Digitized rolls RRV 1073-1087: Alphabetical Index (personal and corporate names) Digitized rolls RRV 1088-1094: Geographical Index (alphabetical by location) Digitized rolls RRV 1095-1099: Numerical Index (numerical by file number) Digitized roll RRV 1448: Library Photograph Collection, Rau Booklets.

Digitized rolls RRV 368-374: Library Publicity Photographs, circa 1889-1960.

Digitized rolls RRV 376-377: History of the Pennsylvania Railroad by J. Elfreth Watkins.



President Digitized roll RRV 1438: Presidential Correspondence of Cassatt and McCrea (select materials only)



Vice President of Law Digitized rolls RRV 1425-1437: Legal Department Records, circa 1860-1912 (select filmings only from multiple series)



Vice President of Operation

Chief of Motive Power Digitized rolls RRV 345-348: Condition of Freight Train Cars and Work Equipment (MP13, 13A, 13C) 1869-1920.

Digitized roll RRV 0366: Descriptive Record of Cumberland Valley RR Freight Equipment Renumbered and Relettered into PRR Equipment, #68/49, March 20, 1920.

Digitized rolls RRV 355-366: Historical Record Forms for New Freight Cars (IT-210) 1919-1920.

Digitized rolls RRV 233-345: Historical Record Cards for Retired Freight Cars, 1950-1967.

Digitized rolls RRV 219-232: Historical Record Cards for Retired Passenger Cars, 1927-1955.

Digitized rolls RRV 199-218: Historical Record Cards for Retired Steam Locomotive Tenders, 1937-1959.

Digitized rolls RRV 169-199: Historical Record Cards for Retired Steam Locomotives, 1925-1959.

Digitized rolls RRV 1149-1201: Index to Mechanical Engineering Drawings, undated. (finding aid available in folder for V.P. of Operations-Mechanical Engineer) Digitized rolls RRV 348-354: Lines West Historical Books: Freight Car Equipment, ca. 1900-1920.

Digitized rolls RRV 376-948: Mechanical Engineering Drawings, circa 1875-1960. (finding aid available in folder for V.P. of Operations-Mechanical Engineer; (frame by frame list of drawings available for following digitized rolls: 2, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19-32, 34-55, 57-64, 66-72, 74-75) Digitized rolls RRV 367-368: Motive Power Personnel Records, ca 1870-1912.

Digitized roll RRV 92: Register of New Cars, 1883-1914 1 Vol.

Digitized rolls RRV 101-110: Record of Blueprints and Tracings, #417, 468-501, 781.

Digitized roll RRV 1449: Record of New Equipment by Yearly Program Years, 1898-1915.

Digitized roll RRV 1449: Record of Orders for New Equipment, 1946-1970.

Digitized rolls RRV 0949-1072: Supervisor of Motive Power Expenditures: Various Series of PRR digitized microfilm.

Digitized rolls RRV 1439-1443: Supervisor of Motive Power Expenditures: Betterment Arbritrarities, [circa 1920-1951].



Vice President of Personnel Digitized rolls RRV 93-100: Salary Committee's Performance Appraisal Program Files, 1955-1966.





Penn Central Corporation

Vice President of Real Estate Digitized rolls RRV 1100-1148: Real Estate Maps & Atlases, circa 1831-1960 (finding aid available).





New York Central

Digitized rolls RRV 1444-1447: New York Central Board of Directors' Minutes and Index.



PRR Subsidiary Companies

Digitized roll RRV 375: Susquehanna Coal Company, Annual Report, 1897 (1 vol.); Journals, 1869-1908 (2 of 5 vols.); Minutes, 1869-1904 (1 of 3 vols.)



PRR Negatives That Would Require Duplication Before Use

The State Archives received a number of shipments of PRR microfilm negative rolls from Penn Central. Some of the MG-286 digitized rolls listed above are duplicates of this film. However, we did not have the resources to copy all of the film series, and so many of the rolls remain unduplicated and inaccessible for immediate research. If you do not see the film you want in the list above, it may be that we have the negatives and they just haven't been duplicated yet. Each negative shipment was identified by a numbered "PC" sheet, so the entries on the index are in order by PC number. Each "PC" shipment was usually accompanied by some sort of listing of roll contents created by the PRR. These listings are available in paper form in the State Archives search room. You may request that copies of the negatives be made, but you would have to pay the standard digitized microfilm duplication price for each digitized roll. The negative series available are as follows:

PC-3: United N.J. RR & Canal Co.: Executive Documents 1830-1942

PC-4: PRR Secretary: Board Files BF, BFA, BFB, ca. 1847-1950

PC-6: PRR Secretary: Valuable Papers File, "A" Documents & Index. 1846-1949 (Index is duplicated for use; Documents themselves are not)

PC-8: Long Island RR: ca. 1834-1942 & undated

ca. 1900-1955

PC-14: PRR Secretary: various series: Service Record Cards (Work Histories) of Officers, 1942-1950, G56 Forms for Secy's Papers Sent to Storage, 1922-1942, Organization Cards: Data on Corporation & Directors, 1950

PC-15: PRR Supt. of Telegraphs & Signals: Drawings, ca. 1940-1950

PC-16: PRR V.P. of Personnel: Personnel Service Record Cards, 1950-53

PC-17: PRR Gen'l Passenger Agent, Pass. Traffic Dept.: Sample Tickets, ca. 1950

PC-18: PRR V.P. Traffic: Record File, 1900-1950+

PC-22: PRR Comptroller: Journals, Ledgers & Cashbooks, ca. 1828-1950 (partially duplicated, 94 out of 734 rolls)

PC-22A: PRR Comptroller: Accrual Cards, 1923-1942

PC-23: PRR Comptroller: Individual & Companies' Account Books; Transfer Ledgers, 1942-1950

PC-24: PRR Comptroller: Securities Cards, ca. 1853-1950

PC-25: PRR Comptroller: Valuation Records, ca. 1920-1950

PC-26: PRR Comptroller: Misc. Valuation & Tax Records, ca. 1920-1950

PC-27: New York Central RR Comptroller: Ledgers, Journals & Trial Balances, ca. 1941-1951+ Note: See special printed index to NYC Comptroller Records for PC-27, PC-34 & PC-49. It is filed with PC-27 sheets.

PC-49: NYC Secretary: Minutes, 1826-1951 Note: See special printed index to NYC Comptroller Records for PC-27, PC-34 & PC-49. It is filed with PC-27 sheets. Also seems to be a copy filed with 49



MG-300 Erie Lackawanna Railway Company Deposit

Erie Railroad Company

Digitized rolls 2988-2989: Annual Reports, 1896-1925



Digitized roll 4309: Annual Reports, 1938-1954



Digitized rolls 4615-4629: Minutes of the Stockholders, Directors and Executive Committee, 1895-1960 (56 volumes)



Minute Books of Subsidiary Companies

Atlantic & Great Western RR Co. Digitized roll 4394: Dec. 10,1871 - Dec. 15 1877 (1 vol)

Digitized rolls 4394-4395: 1871-1879 (2 vols)

Digitized roll 4394: Executive Committee, 1859-1880 (4 vols)

Digitized roll #4393: in New York, 1859-1865 (1 vol) Consolidated, 1865-1867 (1 vol) of New York, No. 1, 1871 (1 vol) Reorganized, 1871-1877 (1 vol) of Ohio, 1871, (1 vol)



Digitized roll 4395: Buffalo Extension of Atlantic & Great Western Railway, 1864-1865 (1 vol)



Digitized roll 4410: Butler Mine Company, 1885-1911 (1 vol)



Digitized roll 4395: Chicago & Atlantic Railway Company, 1873-1889 (2 vols)



Digitized rolls 4395-4396: Chicago & Erie RR Co., 1890-1947 (4 vols)



Digitized roll 4397: Columbus & Erie RR Co., 1905-1941 (1 vol) Erie & Jersey RR Co., 1905-1915 (2 vols)



Digitized roll 4410: Erie & Wyoming Valley RR, 1882-1942 (2 vols) Florence Coal Co., 1883-1903 (1 vol)



Digitized rolls 4397-4398: Genessee River RR Co., 1905-1915 (2 vols)



Digitized roll 4398: New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio RR Co., 1880-1895 (1 vol); Board of Directors, 1880-1896 (1 vol); Executive Committee, 1880-1895 (3 vols)



Digitized roll 4410: Washington Coal Co., 1847-1849 (1 vol)



Digitized roll 4396: Wat-Chung RR Co., 1871-1891 (1 vol)



Digitized rolls 4264-4289, 4298-4308: Minutes of the Stockholders, Directors and Executive Committee, 1895-1960 (56 vols)



Digitized roll 4399: Miscellanous Records of Subsidiary Companies: Atlantic & Great Western Railway/Official Scheme of Reorganization, 1870 (1 vol), Atlantic & Great Western Railroad Co./Annual Report, 1872 Nypano Railroad Co./Organization & Lease, 1896



Erie Railroad & Erie Lackawanna Companies

Minutes of the Erie RR and the Erie Lackawanna RR Companies, 1960-1961 (1 vol), 1 roll

Erie Railway Company

Digitized roll 2990: Annual Reports, 1862-1869, 1871-1876



Digitized rolls 4401-4402: Minutes of the Board of Directors, 1861-1879 (4 vols)



Digitized roll 4403: Minutes of the Board of Directors and Stockholders, 1868-1880 (2 vols)



Digitized roll 4402-4403: Minutes of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, 1861-1875 (6 vols)



Digitized roll 4404: Minutes of the Finance Committee, 1872-1875 (2 vols)



New York & Erie Railroad Company

Digitized roll 2990: Annual Reports, 1835-1858 Map of New York & Erie System, 1853



Digitized roll 4404: Minutes of the Board of Commissioners & Board of Directors, 1832-1842 (1 vol)



Digitized rolls 4404-4405: Minutes of the Board of Directors, 1842-1861 (4 vols)



Digitized roll 4404: Minutes of the Executive or Standing Committee, 1833-1847 (1 vol)



New York, Lake Erie & Western Railroad Company

Digitized roll 2991: Annual Reports, 1878-1904



Digitized roll 4392: By-Laws & Organization Records, 25 September 1879 (1 vol)



Digitized roll 4391: Minutes of the Finance Committee, 1884-1893 (2 vols)



Digitized rolls 4391-4392: Minutes of the Board of Directors, 1878-1896 (2 vols)



Digitized roll 4392-4393: Minutes of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, 1878-1893 (5 vols)



Various Companies

Digitized roll 4399: Executive Order Book, 1872-1888



Digitized roll 4400: Corporate History of Erie Railroad System



MG-311 Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company Records

Digitized rolls 2992-2996: Minutes of the Board of Managers, 1865-1912



Digitized rolls 2996-3000: Minutes of the Board of Management and Executive Committee, 1913-1955



Digitized rolls 4209-4210: Minutes of the Stockholders, 1821-1931



Digitized roll 3001: Lehigh Coal Mine Company, 1792-1829 Treasurers' Ledger, 29 March 1792 - 19 January 1829 Treasurers' Pay Book, 17 May 1792-19 January 1829 Minutes of the Subscribers, President, Managers & Stockholders, 21 February 1792-18 January 1836 LCNC Scrapbooks, 1818-1840 (not inclusive)



Digitized roll 3002: Historical Files, Miscellaneous, undated



MG-427 Baldwin-Hamilton Company Collection

Digitized rolls RRV 112-113: Box & Drawer Listing for Tracings & Blueprints, compiled by Robert B. Hain for PHMC



Digitized rolls RRV 143-158: Card Index to Tracings (Fenerty Index to Locomotive Drawings) Alphabetical File



Digitized rolls RRV 159-168: Card Index to Tracings (Fenerty Index to Locomotive Drawings) Numerical File



Digitized rolls RRV 116-120: Card Record Books, 1910-1912, 1914-1941



Digitized rolls RRV 114-116: Construction Number Books, 1904-1956



Digitized rolls RRV 126-128: Contract Books, 1867-1931 (4 vols)



Digitized rolls RRV 129-131: Cross Reference to Alphabetical Tracing Card File (2 boxes)



Digitized rolls RRV 125-126: Drawing Directories, 1941-1953 (2 vols)



Digitized roll RRV 111: Electric Card Directories, 1906, 1916, 1937-1967 (3 vols)



Digitized rolls RRV 120-124: Electric Locomotive Specification Books, 1904-1936 (11 vols)



Digitized rolls RRV 141-142: General Indexes to Tracings, n.d. (3 vols) (duplicate of next)



Digitized roll RRV 114: General Indexes to Tracings, n.d. (3 vols) (duplicate of above)



Digitized rolls RRV 132-133: Registers of Locomotives Ordered for Year (Originals only) 1901-1907 (3 vols)



Digitized rolls RRV 133-140: Steam Locomotive Order Books, 1907-1925 (11 vols)



Digitized roll RRV 141: Foreign Locomotive Order Books, 1919-1920 (1 vol)



RG-14 Records of the Dept. of internal Affairs

Bureau of Statistics

Digitized rolls 386-389: Annual Reports of Passenger and Street Railway Companies and Railroad and Steam Railroad Companies, Accident Reports, 1861-1903 (not inclusive)



RG-17 Records of the Commonwealth Land Office

Columbia & Philadelphia Railroad

Digitized rolls 3441-3444: Contracts, 1829-1851. {#17.476}



Digitized rolls 3445-3453: Damage Claims, 1832-1857. {#17.477}



Digitized rolls 3454-3459: Reports & Miscellaneous Documents, 1827-1858. {#17.478}



RG-52 Records of the Dept. of Transportation

State Transportation Commission