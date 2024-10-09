Shapiro Administration Cuts License Processing Times for Hair Salons, Barbershops and Health Care Professionals

Harrisburg, PA – In keeping with the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to eliminating barriers to licensure for qualified Pennsylvania workers and businesses, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt today announced dramatic reductions in processing times for multiple professional and occupational licenses.

“Last year, Governor Shapiro directed the Department of State to improve the professional licensing process in the Commonwealth,” Schmidt said. “I’m happy to report that we’ve cut average processing times for many types of licenses from several weeks to just a few days.”

Schmidt singled out the impressive improvements in license processing times for cosmetology salons and barbershops. When Governor Shapiro took office, cosmetology salon and barber shop initial applications were processed in 15 and 12 days on average, respectively -- today, complete applications for both businesses can be approved as quickly as the same day.

“These are small businesses that serve the public and employ Pennsylvanians,” Schmidt said. “Faster license processing times mean these new businesses can open and their employees can get to work sooner.”

The chart below compares processing times from January 2023 and September 2024 for complete license applications for three categories of businesses and five professions.

License category Average processing days in January 2023 Average processing days in September 2024 Cosmetology salon initial application 15 Same day* Barber shop initial application 12 Same day* Vehicle dealership initial application 10 1* Real estate salesperson

initial application 13 1 Vehicle salesperson

initial application 12 1 Pharmacist

initial application by exam 26 1 MD (U.S.-educated) 43 2 Physical therapist 31 2

*Note: Though completed applications for these businesses can be processed the same day, the businesses must also undergo an inspection before license issuance, and that inspection does not happen the same day.

On Jan. 31, 2023, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order directing state agencies to conduct a 90-day comprehensive review of how long it was taking them to process applications for licenses, permits and certifications. Based on the review, the Governor’s Office established a date-certain for each license, permit, or certificate by which completed applications will be processed. If completed applications are not processed by that date, the agency responsible will refund the applicants their application fee.

Governor Shapiro also launched the Office of Transformation and Opportunity, a one-stop shop for businesses that want to grow in Pennsylvania.

For more information about professional licensing in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of State’s website.