Department of State Launches Digital Ad Campaign to Educate Voters on Voting by Mail, Election Security

Harrisburg, PA – In the leadup to Election Day, the Department of State (DOS) launched a digital advertising campaign about voting-by-mail and election security as part of their robust efforts to promote trustworthy information around voter education.

In this new ad campaign, with older Pennsylvanians being a targeted demographic, the Shapiro Administration is continuing its commitment to safe and secure elections that protect the right of every eligible Pennsylvanian to vote and make their voice heard.

“These informative ads on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more strategic media partners educate voters across the Commonwealth on important topics,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Whether it’s helping explain the voting-by-mail process or identifying the measures in place to ensure the safety and security of our elections, this campaign is a crucial part of our robust efforts to promote trustworthy information and transparency ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.”

Schmidt noted a particular focus on older adults, who have statistically been more likely to have mail ballots rejected due to errors. For instance, in the 2024 primary, data in the SURE system reflects that rejection rate among mail voters aged 80 and older was more than double that among voters aged 50 and under.

The advertisements include vote-by-mail spots, which began running Sept. 23 and will run through Nov. 4, and election security ads, which began Sept. 18 and will continue through Nov. 16. The campaign features 15- and 30-second general election advertisements on YouTube (in English and Spanish), and 6-second election security ads on Facebook and Instagram. The election security spots lead viewers to the Shapiro Administration’s new Election Security in Pennsylvania page.

The ad campaign, with funding coming from the 2024 HAVA grant Pennsylvania received earlier this year, supplements DOS’ ongoing voter education campaign that features the following in both English and Spanish:

Posters displayed in all Commonwealth buildings and state parks;

Posters displayed in libraries across Pennsylvania;

QR codes on Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board bags and receipts;

Flyers and vote-by-mail applications in Meals on Wheels packages;

Palm cards at food banks and in mailings from the departments of Transportation and Revenue;

Voter information in the hold music for unemployment compensation calls and on calls to the Department of State;

Other communications posted to social media and available via DOS’ website and at county election offices across the Commonwealth.

Schmidt also highlighted the Department’s online voter education toolkit, which provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, and Chinese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to further educate voters about the election.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 21 by 5 p.m. The last day to apply for a mail ballot is Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, with 8 p.m. also being the deadline for a voter’s county election office to receive their completed mail ballot.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.