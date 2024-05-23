Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted. 

    Eaton Conference Room, 1st Floor, (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)​​

    Online event address for attendees Click here to join the State Board of Pharmacy meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID: 151 213 28#

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Please contact the board office at (717) 783-7156 for specific location information.

    Current Agenda (PDF)

    2024 Schedule

    February 6, 2024
    March 19, 2024
    April 30, 2024
    June 18, 2024
    July 30, 2024
    August 27, 2024
    October 22, 2024
              Physical Meeting Location 10/22/24 Date:
              Stark Learning Center
              Wilkes University - Nesbitt School of Pharmacy
              84 W South Street
              Wilkes-Barre, PA  18766
    December 10, 2024

    2025 Schedule

    January 21, 2025
    March 18, 2025
    April 29, 2025
    June 17, 2025
    July 29, 2025
    August 26, 2025
    October 7, 2025
    December 2, 2025​​

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 