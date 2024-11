Licenses expire January 31 of every odd-numbered year. The Board emails renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are emailed to the most recent email address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses. (If your license is INACTIVE or EXPIRED, you must submit a reactivation application located on www.pals.pa.gov.





State Board of Massage Therapy Renewal Guide (PDF)