The State Board of Massage Therapy regulates and licenses persons providing massage therapy services to the general public in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board’s purpose is to safeguard the public from harm caused by unqualified persons; to assure the highest degree of professional care and conduct on the part of massage therapists; and to assure the availability of massage therapy services of the highest quality to persons in need of such services.

The Board’s duties include passing upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure; insuring the conduct of examinations; issuing and renewing licenses to massage therapists; revoking or suspending licenses issued by the Board; and maintaining a record listing the name of every massage therapist licensed to practice in the Commonwealth, along with the last known place of residence and the date and number of the license.

Board Laws & Regulations

Regulations

Law - Act 118 of 2008 (PDF)

Act 48 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees

Examination Information

The Board adopts the NCETM and NCETMB, including the NESL option, and MBLEx as approved examinations for initial licensure.

Individuals planning to take the MBLEx offered by the FSMTB shall contact the FSMTB directly at http://www.fsmtb.org or 1-866-962-3926 to apply for the examination.

As of November 1, 2014, The National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB) will no longer offer an examination. Individuals who previously took the National Certification Examination for Therapeutic Massage (NCETM) or National Certification Examination for Therapeutic Massage and Bodyworks (NCETMB) examination including the NESL option, offered by the NCBTMB, shall contact the NCBTMB directly at www.ncbtmb.org or 1-800-296-0664 to request their results be released to the Pennsylvania Board.