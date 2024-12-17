Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Massage Therapist Licensure by Examination
- Massage Therapist Licensure by Reciprocity
- Massage Therapist Temporary Practice Permit
- Massage Therapist Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.
Resources and Documents
- CE Course Approval for Individual Licensees (PDF)
- CE Course Approval for Providers (PDF)
- Approved CPR Providers (PDF)
- License Renewal Guide
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.