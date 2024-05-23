Professional Members:
DuPree, Kenneth C. (Chairperson)
6/8/20 - 6/8/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Feryo, Christopher
6/5/24 - 6/5/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Furlong, Gregory K (Vice-Chairperson)
6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Lutz, Chad M
10/9/24-6/8/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Snyder III, Charles
02/15/24 - 06/08/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Public Members:
Ruggeri, Eric D. (Secretary)
6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Kirk, Jennifer
Consumer Protection
Office of Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members of the board.
5 Funeral Directors
2 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner