    Professional Members:

    DuPree, Kenneth C. (Chairperson)
    6/8/20 - 6/8/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Feryo, Christopher
    6/5/24 - 6/5/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Furlong, Gregory K (Vice-Chairperson)
    6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Lutz, Chad M
    10/9/24-6/8/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Snyder III, Charles
    02/15/24 - 06/08/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term​

     

    Public Members:

    Ruggeri, Eric D. (Secretary)
    6/29/23-6/29/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Kirk, Jennifer
    Consumer Protection
    Office of Attorney General

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members of the board. 

    5 Funeral Directors 

    2 Public Members 

    1 Consumer Protection 

    1 Commissioner 