All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees:Click here to join the meeting



Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 612 134 958#

Next Meeting Agenda (PDF)

​2025 Schedule

February 4

March 25

May 13

July 8

September 10

November 4 (Cancelled)

December 9

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.