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    Professional Members:

    Bender, D.V.M., Joseph
    06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Veterinarian Seat

    Cooley, D.V.M., Anjilla (Secretary)
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Veterinarian Seat

    Vacant, Position open 
    Veterinarian Seat

    Horbal, V.M.D. Apryle (Chairperson)
    10/26/22-10/26/26
    2nd Term
    Veterinarian Seat

    Kehoe, C.V.T Valerie
    10/26/22-10/26/26
    2nd Term
    Veterinary Technician Seat

    Vacant, Position open​
    Veterinarian Seat

     

    Public Members:

    George, Clement IV A.
    6/5/24 - 6/5/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     
      

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Five members of the board. 

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    5 Veterinarians 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Veterinary Technician 
    1 Commissioner   