Professional Members:
Bender, D.V.M., Joseph
06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Veterinarian Seat
Cooley, D.V.M., Anjilla (Secretary)
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Veterinarian Seat
Vacant, Position open
Veterinarian Seat
Horbal, V.M.D. Apryle (Chairperson)
10/26/22-10/26/26
2nd Term
Veterinarian Seat
Kehoe, C.V.T Valerie
10/26/22-10/26/26
2nd Term
Veterinary Technician Seat
Vacant, Position open
Veterinarian Seat
Public Members:
George, Clement IV A.
6/5/24 - 6/5/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Five members of the board.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
5 Veterinarians
2 Public Members
1 Veterinary Technician
1 Commissioner